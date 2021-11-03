Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi beats drums, engages with the Indian community in Glasgow

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi beating drums and engaging with the Indian community in Glasgow is going viral on social media.

A large contingent of Indian community members dressed in colourful Indian outfits had gathered to bid him farewell.

Modi played drums along with members of the Indian community before his departure for India.

Modi attended the World Leaders' summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

The COP26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the UK which is partnering with Italy for the event.

During the summit, India and Britain introduced a plan on Tuesday to improve connections between the world's electricity power grids to accelerate the transition to greener energy.

Modi held numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, billed as one of the biggest ever congregations of world leaders and experts in combating climate change.

The prime minister last attended the COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and whose implementation commences this year.

He was welcomed by an exuberant crowd in Rome as Sansrikt chants reverberated at the Piazza Gandhi, where he paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's bust.

Modi had visited Italy for two days last week for the 16th edition of G20 Summit.

The G-20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.