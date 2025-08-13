/Watch: President Murmu hosts Independence Day 'At Home' reception; PM Modi, US envoy Gor in attendance

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday (August 15) to mark India's 80th Independence Day. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, diplomats and eminent personalities from different fields attended the reception. Beneficiaries of various government programmes were also among the guests.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present at the gathering, which began with the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' and the National Anthem.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the event.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind, along with former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, were also present.

Para cricketer Aamir Hussain Lone was among the guests at the reception, which brought together people from various walks of life.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor joins reception

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also attended the reception hosted by President Murmu.

Gor shared a photograph on social media showing him with Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

"It was a pleasure to join @rashtrapatibhvn and@narendramodi this evening to celebrate India’s Independence Day. The evening featured various vibrant performers from around the nation. Happy Independence Day!," Gor posted on X.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended warm greetings to the people of India on Independence Day and described the US-India relationship as stronger than ever.



"On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day," Rubio said in a statement.



Highlighting the personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rubio said the bilateral relationship "continues to grow and is stronger than ever."

The annual Independence Day reception is a formal gathering hosted by the President. It brings together people who have made notable contributions to public service, defence, sports, cinema, arts and other fields.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid homage to the country's fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also paid homage at the memorial.