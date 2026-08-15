/Russia & North Korea Boost Ties | Putin & Kim Reaffirm Deepening Strategic Partnership

Russia and North Korea are further strengthening their strategic partnership, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirming deepening ties. The growing relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang has drawn international attention amid heightened geopolitical tensions and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Both sides have increasingly emphasized closer cooperation and strategic coordination. Watch this report for the latest developments in Russia-North Korea relations and what the deepening partnership could mean for regional and global geopolitics.