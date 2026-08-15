/Russia seeks US, Turkey answers over reported Ukraine weapons transfer as Kyiv intensifies strikes

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to keep the region on edge, diplomatic tensions appeared to rise after Moscow demanded explanations from the United States and Turkey over reports of a possible transfer of a substantial stockpile of US weapons held in Turkey to Kyiv. Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said Moscow had sought clarification from both Washington and Ankara regarding reports of possible plans to transfer to Kyiv a ‘substantial arsenal’ of US weapons and ammunition stored in Turkey, news agency Reuters reported.

Zakharova warned that such a transfer could damage Russia's relations with both countries. Such a transfer would cause "serious harm ... to our bilateral relations with Washington and Ankara," the spokeswoman said.

Ukraine steps up long-range strikes on Russia

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At the same time, the Russia-Ukraine war intensified as Kyiv reportedly increased its long-range aerial attacks against Russian military-industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. According to the Associated Press, a Russian official said Ukrainian forces carried out a large-scale strike against industrial infrastructure in Russia's southwestern Samara region. Ivan Noskov, head of Samara city, said Russian air-defense units repelled a ‘massive’ missile barrage. The attack reportedly caused localized damage to industrial facilities and left several people injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that the attack hit the Samara Progress Center, a facility operated under Russia's state space agency Roscosmos. "In Russia’s Samara region, one of the key enterprises within Roscosmos, the Progress Center, which was involved, among other things, in electronics production, was hit. Flamingo missiles were used. A good achievement," he posted on X.

Zelenskyy also said Russia's Savasleyka air base, located roughly 700 kilometers from the front line, had been targeted.

"The distance from our border is about 900 kilometers. Our long-range sanctions also reached the Savasleyka airbase, where the carriers of Russian missiles that strike our cities and villages are based – about 700 kilometers from Ukraine. We also have confirmation of the damage we were aiming to inflict at an oil facility in Ust-Luga, more than 800 kilometers from our border," he added. “Peace is needed, and this must be evident in Russia, through concrete damage to specific facilities,” Zelenskyy also noted.

Ukraine's long-range strikes increase

The Associated Press, citing data from independent conflict monitor ACLED, reported that Ukraine's long-range attacks, defined as strikes beyond its usual 200-kilometer range, have increased significantly. Kyiv carried out three times as many such strikes in July as it did in January.

Russia's Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that its forces intercepted 598 Ukrainian drones across 19 Russian regions, as well as over the Black and Azov seas and Crimea. In the Moscow region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said two people, including a nine-year-old child, were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck a private house in Shatura.

Casualties and port strikes in Ukraine

In southeastern Ukraine, a Russian strike on an apartment building killed an infant and injured 11 people, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down 124 of the 152 drones launched by Russia on Saturday. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense said its forces targeted warehouses and infrastructure at Ukrainian ports.