WATCH: PM Modi gets emotional while talking about houses completed under govt scheme

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Jan 19) got emotional while inaugurating India's Largest Society under PM Awas Yojana in Solapur in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

PM Modi handed over the houses to beneficiaries like handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, and drivers, among others.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) is a flagship mission of the Indian government which is being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

PM Modi said, "It gives immense satisfaction when the dreams of thousands of families are realised and their blessings become my greatest wealth."

He was overwhelmed with emotion when he said, "I went to see it and wished if I had a chance to live in such a house when I was a kid."

"I feel content when I see that the dreams of thousands of families have been fulfilled. And their blessings are the biggest asset for me," he added.

Watch the video here: #WATCH | PM Modi gets emotional as he talks about houses completed under PMAY-Urban scheme in Maharashtra, to be handed over to beneficiaries like handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others.



PM is addressing an event in… pic.twitter.com/KlBnL50ms5 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024 × On Friday, PM Modi dedicated to the nation more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-U in Maharashtra and 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur.

During the gathering, PM Modi recalled assuring the people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of this project that Modi himself would come to hand over the keys to their houses upon completion of the project.

"Today Modi has fulfilled his guarantee," he said, further mentioning Lord Ram in his speech, he said, "Lord Ram taught us to honour commitments made and we are fulfilling all goals we set for the welfare of the poor and their empowerment."

"Lord Ram did the work that made his people happy. My government is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of the poor. We launched schemes to mitigate their hardships," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted how the PMAY-U scheme has impacted the lives of families. He said, "This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing affordable housing to the underprivileged. The completion of these houses is a testament to the government's dedication to uplifting the living standards of those who have historically been on the fringes of society."