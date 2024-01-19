Expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra vacates government bungalow, says 'no eviction'

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra said in a statement through her office that she vacated the government bunglow by 10 am on Friday (January 19) before arrival of the authorities and there was 'no eviction'.

"House number 9B Telegraph Lane occupied by Mahua Moitra, was fully vacated by 10 am this morning (January 19, 2024) and the possession was handed over by her lawyers to the Directorate of Estates, who are inspecting and engaged in due process. Premises were vacated before authorities arrived and no eviction took place at all," said Moitra's office as quoted by ANI.

Mahua Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha, the lower chamber of Parliament of India, last month. She received an eviction notice earlier this week from authorities asking her to vacate the bungalow allotted by the government.

Watch | Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat government's decision to remit sentences overturned by SC × The TMC leader had earlier approached the Delhi High Court against the eviction order but got no relief. The court denied a stay on the eviction order.

High court underlines pendency with Supreme Court

After her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, Moitra had approached the Supreme Court against it. While denying stay on the eviction order, the Delhi High Court underlined the pendency of the issue of Moitra's expulsion.

“In view of the pendency of the issue of expulsion of petitioner (Moitra) before the Supreme Court and the issue of extension of time to vacate the government accommodation being inextricably linked with that, coupled with the fact that as on date petitioner has no right, this court is not inclined to invoke jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution of India at this stage to restrain the operation of the impugned eviction order. Accordingly, the application stands dismissed,” the High Court said previously.

The high court in essence, pointed to the fact that bungalow was allotted to her by virtue of her being a Member of the Parliament and she was no longer an MP after her expulsion.

Moitra had contended that her expulsion from Lok Sabha was "contrary to law and the procedure laid down by Section 3B of the Act was not followed and despite the respondent no. 1 (Estate officer) having deferred the decision till resolution of representation of the petitioner by authorities the eviction order was passed".