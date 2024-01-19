1990 Kashmir terror attack: Eyewitness identifies Yasin Malik as one who opened fire on IAF personnel

Yasin Malik, a Kashmiri separatist leader and the chairman of the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was identified by an eyewitness as one of those who opened fire at the Indian Air Force personnel and killed them. The eyewitness survived the heinous January 25, 1990 terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

This development came as a special court in Jammu on Thursday (Jan 18) heard the case related to the said incident which transpired in Rawalpora.

“He had pulled out his gun after lifting the ‘pheran’ and opened fire on us,” revealed Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF corporal, as he recounted the tragic incident.

The terrorists attacked the IAF personnel, waiting for their bus to take them from Rawalpora to Old Srinagar Airport for duty, the eyewitness said adding that he was among them at the time.

The assault claimed the lives of four personnel, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna. The shooting also left 40 others injured. Singh has inflicted injuries as he was hit by four bullet wounds.

In a courtroom session where Yasin Malik appeared via video link from Tihar Jail in Delhi, the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court witnessed Singh pointing directly at Malik as he identified him as one of the perpetrators.

Earlier in May 2022, a Delhi court gave a life sentence to the separatist leader under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. An NIA court in Delhi also convicted Yasin Malik in a terror funding case on May 19, 2022.

Malik has been incarcerated in Tihar Jail since 2019.

Despite being allowed to cross-examine the eyewitness, Malik declined to do so.

The accused in the case, in addition to Malik, include Ali Mohammed Mir, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi alias Mustafa, Javed Ahmed Mir alias Nalka, Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar, and Rafiq Pahloo alias Nanaji, media reports said.

Senior Public Prosecutor for the CBI, Monika Kohli, commented on the development, and reportedly stated, "This is an important development in the case… the prosecution witness has identified Malik as the man behind the shooting."

1989 abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed

Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then-Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, who later became the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was kidnapped by militants on December 8, 1989. The militants demanded the release of certain individuals held by the security forces in exchange for Rubaiya's safe return.

The Indian government, faced with a delicate situation, engaged in negotiations with the abductors. The kidnappers' demands were eventually met, and the five jailed militants they sought were released.