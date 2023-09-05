WATCH | Man's selfie adventure on Kedarnath trek takes dangerous turn, locals and SDRF comes to rescue

In a dangerous incident on Monday (September 4), a man en route to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand got stuck into the Mandakini River while attempting to capture a selfie from a bridge. Fortunately, locals and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) came to his rescue and saved his life, media reports said. As per reports, the man was on the bridge along the old pedestrian route at Rambada. At this point, he lost his balance and plunged into the turbulent Mandakini river. The sudden fall left him stranded amidst the relentless current, prompting desperate cries for assistance.

Dramatic rescue operation unfolds

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media platforms showing the harrowing incident that unfolded on Monday. The video shows the man's struggle to cling to large boulders while battling the powerful river currents.

Kedarnath Pilgrim Slips Into River While Taking Selfie, Saved By Locals pic.twitter.com/btBPbdtO52 — Political Critic (@PCSurveysIndia) September 5, 2023 ×

The perilous situation spurred a swift response from the SDRF team and nearby residents.

Locals and SDRF save the day

Working together, the rescuers employed ropes to reach the distressed individual and managed to pull him to a safer location against the forceful river flow. After a heart-pounding rescue operation, the unidentified man was successfully brought to safety.

Also Read | G20 chair India to engage in discussions for global crypto regulatory framework

Fortunately, he sustained no serious injuries in this harrowing selfie mishap on his Kedarnath pilgrimage. There are other incidents as well wherein people have attempted risky or dangerous stunts to capture an impressive selfie.

In a separate incident in January this year, a man trying to click selfies on the Vande Bharat Express was stuck in the train as he ran out of time and the automatic doors closed behind him. This Andhra Pradesh resident boarded the Vande Bharat Express at Rajahmundry station in order to take a selfie.

Watch | Food we eat responsible for 1/3rd of human-made emissions

The train was running from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad. The man after being stuck in the had to wait till the train arrived in Vijayawada before getting off and returning to Rajahmundry. During the incident, one of the ticket collectors can be heard mentioning that Vijayawada is the next station in the video that has now gone viral on social media.

Chief PRO, South Central Railway, in conversation to one of the media outlets, said that the incident took place on January 16 when a man got into Vande Bharat Express train at Rajahmundry Railway Station to take a selfie. "While he was de-boarding, the automatic doors closed," the Chief PRO added.