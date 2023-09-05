G20 chair India to engage in discussions for global crypto regulatory framework

The finance minister of India announced on Tuesday (September 5) that discussions are in progress for establishing a global framework to regulate crypto assets. She emphasised that effective regulation of cryptocurrencies would necessitate cooperation from all nations.

"India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai.

"Active discussions are happening," she added.

Delhi Metro operations

In preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Delhi Police Metro has taken steps to enhance security measures.

They have instructed the Chief Security Commissioner to close certain metro station gates that provide access to the VVIP routes. According to a report by ANI, DCP Metro G Ram Gopal Naik sent a letter identifying 39 stations where action was necessary. Notably, stations such as Supreme Court, Janpath, Bhikaji Cama Place, Khan Market, and Dhaula Kuan have been categorised as "Sensitive stations."

The G20 Summit, scheduled to take place over two days starting on September 9, will host leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states. Prominent world leaders like US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as heads of international organisations like the World Bank and IMF, will attend the event.

New Delhi has been preparing for the G20 Summit for several months, which includes training personnel who will be deployed during the event. Additionally, preparations involve beautification efforts, such as planting ornamental plants at traffic roundabouts and fountains.

The Delhi Metro has implemented gate operations at various stations as follows:

Supreme Court: All gates closed.

Khan Market: Gates 1, 2, and 3 are closed; Gate 4 is open for entry and exit.

Kailash Colony: Gate 2 is closed.

Lajpat Nagar: All gates closed except Gate 5.

Janpath: All gates closed except Gate 2.

Bhikaji Cama Place: All gates closed.

Furthermore, the gates of several other stations, including Jangpura, Ashram, Barakhamba Road, R K Puram, Munirka, IIT, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Sadar Bazaar Cantt, Palam, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi gate, etc., will also remain closed from September 8 to 10.

There are specific metro stations where there are no entry and exit restrictions, including Aero City, Dhaula Kuan, South Campus, Dwarka Sec-21, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, Greater Kailash, Nehru Enclave, Kalkaji Mandir, Rajiv Chowk, Chandini Chowk, and Chawri Bazar.

In anticipation of increased passenger traffic during the summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced the sale of "Tourist smart cards" from September 4 to 13 at 36 dedicated metro station counters. These cards will continue to be available on regular days as well and will be sold for a period of 10 days.

(With inputs from agencies)