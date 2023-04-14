WATCH | Foreign minister Jaishankar holds presser on ‘Made in India’ train in Mozambique

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Mozambique on April 13-15, took a ride in a 'Made in India' train from capital Maputo to Machava city and also held a press conference on the moving train with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. EAM Jaishankar also shared the video of their ride where the ministers could be seen sitting on the window side and holding talks.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala."

"A novel experience: conducting a Press Conference in a moving train," Jaishankar added.

Chief Managing Director of the infrastructure company Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), Rahul Mithal also joined the ministers on the ride.

Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey.

Jaishankar is visiting the African nation to bolster ties between the nations. The Indian foreign minister also paid a visit to a Maputo temple where he held interaction with the Indian community.

"Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the long-standing and historic connection that is growing between the two countries as he spoke with the Indian community at the event held by the high commissioner in Maputo on Thursday night.

Jaishankar earlier also met the President of the African country’s Parliament Esperanca Bias. He arrived in Maputo from Uganda.

Following the meet, Jaishankar said both the leaders "reviewed their political cooperation and economic cooperation. She urged me towards a greater expansion of our bilateral partnership. That is what I will be doing over the next two days."

The EAM was given a warm welcome upon his arrival in the African nation.

“Arrived in Maputo to an energetic Mozambican welcome. Thank Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Jose Goncalves for the warm reception. Look forward to productive discussions,” he tweeted. “As two democracies it’s very important for us to have regular parliamentary exchanges,” he said.

