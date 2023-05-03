WATCH | Income Tax sleuths find Rs 10mn hidden in mango tree in poll-bound Karnataka

The Indian Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday raided a house in Mysuru, Karnataka, and surprisingly discovered Rs 10 million ($122,261) in a package hidden inside a mango tree. The house belongs to Subramania Rai, who is the brother of Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai from the Puttur constituency. The southern state is due to hold its Assembly elections on May 10.

The search video of the huge amount of cash emerging from the tree went viral. The officials seized the box which was kept in the tree. #mysore - Income tax department seized one crore rupees which hidden in Mango box on a tree.#IT sleuth raided the house of Subramania Rai in Mysore , he is brother of Puttur congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai. IT officials continue their search and investigation.#ITRaid pic.twitter.com/iRA9cAfoRa — Aatm Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@AatmTripathi) May 3, 2023 × A series of raids are being conducted by the IT department in poll-bound Karnataka for the last few weeks.

Two men were recently caught by the Bengaluru Police with unaccounted cash worth Rs 10 million. The police recovered the case from an auto which was standing near the City Market area on April 13.

Because the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) remains in place in Karnataka, shifting a huge sum of money without proper documents is not allowed in the state.

Meanwhile, last month, raids were conducted by the IT department at the office of private real estate developer Ankita Builders and the residence of its owner Narayan Acharya in Hubballi.

The step was taken a day after raids were conducted by the Income Tax department at former Congress leader Gangadhar Gowda's two residential premises and an educational institution located in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada.

The educational institution is owned by Ranjan Gowda, son of Gangadhar Gowda.

Gowda joined Congress in 2018 after quitting the BJP. Recently, he announced his withdrawal from politics after he was denied a ticket in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

WATCH | What is the Uniform Civil Code promised in manifesto by India's ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka? Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released an advisory for political parties and their star campaigners.

In the advisory, the ECI appealed to them to exercise restraint and caution in their utterances while campaigning for elections in Karnataka.

The body took serious note of the "plummeting level of campaign discourse" during campaigning and referred to instances of "inappropriate vocabulary and language" used amid campaigns being carried out by persons, "in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner".

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.