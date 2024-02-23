WATCH | Indian man creates world's smallest, fully functional washing machine, sets record

An Indian man from the state of Andhra Pradesh has set a Guinness World Record by inventing the world's smallest washing machine. A video showcasing the working of the washing machine was shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on their Instagram handle, quickly going viral.

Created by Sai Tirumalaneedi, the washing machine stands at a minuscule size of 37 mm x 41 mm x 43 mm (1.45 in x 1.61 in x 1.69 in). Despite its tiny dimensions, the machine boasts fully functional features, including a switch and a miniature pipe, making it a marvel of micro-engineering.

In the video shared by GWR, Sai Tirumalaneedi demonstrates how the machine works. He meticulously places a piece of cloth, water, and washing detergent into the tiny machine before activating it. As the machine springs to life, it begins its cleaning cycle, effectively washing the cloth piece within its diminutive confines.

Within a day of its upload, the video garnered immense traction, accumulating over 5.1 million views and counting.

Commenters on the post lauded Sai Tirumalaneedi for his remarkable achievement, with many commending his creativity and technical prowess. One user praised his work, stating, "Good job, brother," while another marveled, "That is impressive." Despite acknowledging the machine's impracticality, viewers expressed awe at the sheer ingenuity behind its creation, with one commenter remarking, "Sure it may not be practical, but it's still pretty cool to see." Another commenter highlighted India's rich talent pool, exclaiming, "India is full of talented people!"