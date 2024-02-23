Who is Sandeep Dhunia? Alleged mastermind behind 1,800 kg Pune drug bust case

At the heart of the Pune police's investigation into one of the largest mephedrone seizures in India is a suspect named Sandeep Dhunia, a British national of Indian origin. Dhunia allegedly formed his cartel associates from people he met during his time in jail at Yerawada Central Prison following his arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a significant mephedrone haul in Pune in 2016.

The Pune City police's Crime Branch has seized approximately 1,800 kg of mephedrone valued over $300 million. These seizures occurred during raids conducted at a chemical manufacturing factory in Daund taluka, towns in Pune's Vishrantwadi, various shops in South Extension in New Delhi, and additional locations in Sangli district.

Investigations exposed a sophisticated production line for the synthetic stimulant, which operated from a chemical factory masquerading as a pharmaceutical unit in Kurkumbh, Daund.

Legal pursuits and prosecution planning

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, as quuted by the Indian Express, said, “We are seeking appointment of a special counsel in the case and we have started our planning to conduct prosecution in a fast track manner.”

Kumar further said, “Probe has already crystalised the aspect that consignments were being sent to London through a courier agency in Delhi. We are now collecting evidence on this and also trying to establish since when this was going on. One wanted accused, who is the mastermind of a vertical in the cartel, is a native of Bihar and is a British national. Our information suggests this person had gone to another country and from there he is known to have fled to another country since we launched the crackdown in this case. The process has been initiated for his arrest.”

Also watch | India: Manipur HC deletes part of earlier order for inclusion of Meiteis in ST list Authorities have uncovered evidence indicating that consignments of mephedrone were dispatched to London via a courier agency in Delhi. Efforts are underway to establish the duration and extent of this operation. One key suspect, a British national originally from Bihar, is believed to have fled the country amidst the crackdown.

Multiple suspects remain at large, prompting the deployment of police teams at various locations across the country for their apprehension.