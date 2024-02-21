Massive drug bust: 'Meow Meow' haul worth $300mn seized in Delhi, Pune raids

In an extensive two-day operation, law enforcement authorities uncovered a massive 1,100 kilogrammes of the banned drug Mephedrone (MD), commonly known as 'Meow Meow'. The estimated value of this seizure exceeds $300mn spanning raids conducted in Pune and New Delhi.

The operation commenced with the apprehension of three drug smugglers in Pune, resulting in the confiscation of 700 kilogrammes of Mephedrone. Subsequent interrogations of these individuals led to the discovery of an additional 400 kilogrammes of the synthetic stimulant from storage facilities in Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

Significant drug haul in Pune

A substantial consignment of Mephedrone was also found in Pune, particularly in the Kurkumbh MIDC area. This drug bust represents the largest-ever recovery by Pune Police in Maharashtra and ranks among the most substantial in the country.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the contraband was transported from units based in Kurkumbh MIDC to storage facilities in New Delhi. Five people, including three couriers and two others currently under interrogation, have been apprehended in connection with the operation.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, as quoted by NDTV, described the arrested individuals as "courier boys", noting their previous involvement in criminal activities. Efforts are underway to dismantle potential connections within the drug trade, with close collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

One of the detainees linked to the case is Anil Sable, the owner of the Pune factory where the drugs were stored. Sable was arrested from Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district. Investigators are also probing potential ties between the detained individuals and notorious drug trafficker Lalit Patil.

