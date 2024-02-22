WATCH | Indian family frustrated with Byju's refund process removes TV from their office

In an hilarious turn of events, a family resorting to unconventional means managed to reclaim their funds from the renowned edtech company Byju's. Their method? Taking a television set from the company's office premises.

The family initially sought a refund for an unused tablet and learning programme through the designated channels within the specified timeframe. However, their attempts were thwarted by numerous obstacles in the process.

After enduring weeks of fruitless negotiations and failed attempts to secure a resolution, they decided to take matters into their own hands. Venturing into Byju's office, they dismantled a television installed within the premises, making it clear that they would only return it once their refund was processed.

This move has sparked widespread debates regarding customer service standards within the edtech sector and the arduous nature of refund procedures.

While the family's actions have garnered attention and perhaps even sympathy from some quarters, questions regarding the legality and ethicality of their approach loom large. Critics have raised concerns about the appropriateness of resorting to such drastic measures to resolve consumer grievances.

The video showing this unusual encounter has gained significant traction on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, amassing over 100,000 views.

One user humorously speculated about the family's post-refund activities, suggesting that they would indulge in PlayStation gaming sessions.

Another commenter pointed out potential financial ramifications for Byju's, quipping about the company's losses in the current fiscal year.

