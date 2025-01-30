Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was apprehended on Thursday (Jan 30) in India's Uttar Pradesh in connection with a rape case. Rathore, who is a member of Parliament from Sitapur, was in the middle of a press conference to clarify his stand over the allegations against him when he was arrested by police.



Rathore said during the press conference, "The High Court granted me two weeks to appear before the Lower Court and follow the legal procedure. So, I am surrendering before the police in this connection. I am confident that I will get justice in the court of people and the court of law. The matter is subjudice before the court, so it will not be correct to speak on it."

His arrest came a day after Allahabad High Court rejected his anticipatory bail. The Congress MP is accused of sexually exploiting a woman for four years under the pretext of marrying her.

The woman alleged that Rathore promised to marry her and advance her political career. The woman also shared call recordings with the police.

An FIR was lodged against the MP on January 17 under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections 64 for rape, 351 (3) for criminal intimidation, and 327 (2) for threatening to use a firearm at Sitapur’s City Kotwali police station.

As per the complaint, the woman came in contact with Rathore in 2018. At the time, he was a BJP MLA. He offered her political mentorship.

In March 2020, the woman alleged that when she visited Rathore's house at his invitation, he locked her inside and sexually assaulted her. When she resisted, Rathore allegedly blackmailed her and promised to marry her.

Later, her husband filed a complaint against five people, alleging Rathore and his son pressured the family to settle the case.

