Watch | ‘Central Asia is central to India's vision of a stable neighbourhood': PM Modi 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday to strengthen ties with Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.Speaking at the summit, PM Modi stated that India shares excellent relations with all central asian nations.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of Central Asia in India's objective of a more integrated and stable extended neighbourhood.

PM Modi stated that mutual cooperation between India and Central Asia is critical for regional stability and prosperity.

Aside from regional security and the Afghan situation, the leaders emphasised important subjects including trade and connectivity, development partnerships, culture, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi made a historic trip to all of Central Asia in 2015.



Following it, high-level discussions took place in bilateral and multilateral forums.

The establishment of the India-Central Asia Dialogue at the level of Foreign Ministers, whose third meeting took place in New Delhi from December 18–20, 2021, has given a boost to India-Central Asia relations.

The participation of the Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, held in New Delhi on November 10, 2021, outlined a common regional approach towards Afghanistan.



(With inputs from agencies)