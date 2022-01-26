Watch: Breathtaking display by India's Border Security Force's women team during Republic Day parade

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade showcasing military might and cultural diversity at Rajpath in the nation's capital, New Delhi.

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, as the Constitution came into effect on this date in 1950 and the country became a republic.

There were many beautiful moments but the stunning display on bikes by the country's Border Security Force's (BSF) Seema Bhawani Motorcycle team was breathtaking.

They did a Border Women Salute under Command of Inspector Himanshu Sirohi and went on to do Single Kneeling under Command of Sub Inspector Sonia Banwari. On the other hand, the Chair Riding was performed under command of constable Anima Kumar.

Fish Riding was performed under the command of constable Pushpa with another rider and the double back riding was performed Under the command of constable Rajwinder Kaur with another rider.

The opposite direction side riding double was performed under the command of constable Anupam Kumari with one other rider. Further, the group performed the ladder formation under the command of constable Sangeeta Kumari, and the five women balance was performed under the command of constable Sumita Sikdar with four other riders.

The group then showcased the crown position under the command of constable Anita Rana with six other riders and the bullfighting formation under the command of constable Tulsi Rana and constable Sushma with two other riders. Abhinandan, Exercise Bar, Gulistan, Aerobic, and the Pyramid formations were also showcased.

