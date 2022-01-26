Israel's envoy to India reveals what 'captured' his heart during India's 73rd Republic Day parade

Naor Gilon, Israel's envoy to India has revealed what captured his heart the most during India's 73rd Republic Day parade as the nation celebrated January 26 will zeal and fervour.

India celebrates Republic Day to mark the date when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950 and the country became a republic.

The nation remembers the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and showcase unity and cultural diversity with a grand parade at Rajpath in the nation's capital.

ALSO READ | India's Republic Day parade: Pride and honour as Lt. Manisha Bohra leads all-male AOC contingent - Watch

Immediately after the parade, Israel's envoy to India took to his official Twitter account and posted a clip of the India Army's Parachute Regiment from the parade.

He wrote: "If you ask what captured my heart the most at the #RepublicDayParade? As an Israeli and a former paratrooper it is certainly the Parachute Regiment carrying the Israeli Tavor TAR-21 assault rifles."

During the parade, the Parachute Regiment, which is an airborne and special forces regiment, donned the new combat uniform and was carrying the latest Tavor Assault rifles.

If you ask what captured my heart the most at the #RepublicDayParade? As an Israeli and a former paratrooper it is certainly the Parachute Regiment carrying the Israeli Tavor TAR-21 assault rifles. pic.twitter.com/sVUxweFXv2 — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) January 26, 2022 ×

This year's parade was special in so many ways as the swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among the special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade.

The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.