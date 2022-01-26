India's Republic Day parade: Pride and honour as Lt. Manisha Bohra leads all-male AOC contingent - Watch

On the auspicious Republic Day 2022, women empowerment was on display as India showcased its cultural diversity and military might at Rajpath in the nation's capital, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Manisha Bohra of the Army Ordnance Corps led an all-male contingent during the January 26 parade at Rajpath.

Before that on Army Day (January 15), Lt. Manisha Bohra became the first lady officer to lead the all-male Army Ordnance Corps Regiment.

Ahead of the parade, Lt. Bohra said, "It is a matter of great honour for all of us to take part in the Republic Day parade and all of us have been practising very hard for it."

Today, on January 26, India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950 and the country became a republic.

The nation celebrates the day with enthusiasm and fervour with a grand and dynamic parade. The celebrations show unity in diversity, which is one of the core values in the nation's making.

During the parade, a total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries were showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

Special arrangements have been made keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation. The number of seats for spectators has been significantly reduced and people are being encouraged to register online to witness the live celebrations.