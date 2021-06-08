Wasn't present in the area, says Barbara Jarabica on Mehul Choksi's alleged abduction

Barbara Jarabica whose name has cropped up in the Mehul Choksi case has said that she wasn't present in the area at the time of his alleged kidnapping.

Choksi who is allegedly involved in the multi-crore PNB scam disappeared from Antigua on May 23 only to surface in neighbouring Dominica.

Speaking to WION, Barbara said, "On May 23, Sunday, we went to have breakfast in Carlisle Bay which is a hotel resort in south Antigua and he picked me up in Jolly Harbour", explaining, "we had breakfast and conversation, coffee" and "we came back to Jolly harbour at around 11:30 or 12 o'clock, this was the last time I saw him."

Recalling his conversation, Barbara said, "He said that he is really disappointed, and can't believe that I am leaving Antigua and he was trying to convince me to say but I told him that I will go to the airport in the afternoon, will be going to Dominica and go back to Europe."

Mehul Choksi, 62, in the complaint with the commissioner of police of Antigua and Barbuda had listed Barbara Jabarica along with others to be involved in his alleged "kidnapping" which hasn't been proved yet. In the five-page complaint dated June 2, he said "8-10 heavily muscled men" had taken him from her house at 5.15pm local time.

Barbara, in response to WION's question, said, "around 3 o' clock, I left and went to the airport. He is saying he was kidnapped in the afternoon..its busy time, daytime and busy area and at that time I was going to the airport".

"Why would I kidnap him in the middle of day, in the busiest time like 4 or 5pm", she asked, while questioning, "something does not add up".

In the thirty-minute conversation, Barbara gave details of her contact with Choksi since last August 2020 and said she knew him as "Raj". During the yearlong contact, Choksi had spoken to her many times and also gifted her a diamond ring which turned out to be fake.

Asked if she knew about his past, "now I am finding out, he lied a lot" and " introduced himself as Raj" and "wherever we went, everyone called him "Raj", while pointing out that "if I knew his real background, I would have never hung out with him".

She also clarified that she is not a national of any Caribbean country and is a European.