LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Was Sonia Gandhi’s name added to voter list before she became Indian citizen? BJP exposes ‘blatant electoral malpractice’

Was Sonia Gandhi’s name added to voter list before she became Indian citizen? BJP exposes ‘blatant electoral malpractice’

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 16:32 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 16:32 IST
Was Sonia Gandhi’s name added to voter list before she became Indian citizen? BJP exposes ‘blatant electoral malpractice’

Sonia Gandhi on voter list before citizenship, claims BJP. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared an extract from the electoral rolls of 1980, showing Gandhi’s name in the voter list three years before she became an Indian citizen.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday (Aug 13) hit back against the Opposition’s protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, alleging former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had been illegally added to the voter list in the 1980s before she was an Indian citizen. In a lengthy post on X, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a photocopy of an extract from the electoral rolls of 1980, saying that Gandhi’s name appeared in the voter list three years earlier than she officially became an Indian citizen.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications. Her interests include&nbsp;geo-politics, science, and lifestyle. In her free time, she indulges in light voc...Read More

Trending Topics