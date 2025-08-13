/Was Sonia Gandhi’s name added to voter list before she became Indian citizen? BJP exposes ‘blatant electoral malpractice’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday (Aug 13) hit back against the Opposition’s protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, alleging former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had been illegally added to the voter list in the 1980s before she was an Indian citizen. In a lengthy post on X, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a photocopy of an extract from the electoral rolls of 1980, saying that Gandhi’s name appeared in the voter list three years earlier than she officially became an Indian citizen.

