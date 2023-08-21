Vivek Ramaswamy to reject vice presidency offer if GOP 2024 nomination is not won

Indian-American entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy, said that he would decline an offer to become a vice president in case he is unable to secure the GOP nomination in the 2024 elections. Speaking on Fox News, Ramaswamy said, “I’m not interested in a different position in the government." “Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming number two or three in the federal government," he added.

Addressing remarks about his age, Ramaswamy, who just turned 38, challenged that he is too young to vie for the presidency, underscoring the urgency of taking action now.

Ramaswamy said that he and his wife reflected on the idea of waiting for gaining more experience before entering the presidential race. But he highlighted that the state of the country cannot afford such an approach. “My wife and I, we reflected on this: Should we wait 20 years, when our sons are out of the house, when we might have some more experience?” Ramaswamy said adding, “The truth is, I don’t think we have 20 years left as a country if we just passively stand by and watch.”

Regarding the matter of age in presidential eligibility, Ramaswamy said that age should not be a limiting factor. He acknowledged that many older individuals possess sharp intellect and potential for impactful leadership except in the case of Joe Biden.

“They’re plenty of older people who are sharper than many people my age and may still yet have their best days ahead of them,” Ramaswamy said.

Rising GOP contender

Ramaswamy has been gaining ground in recent opinion polls in the Republican presidential primary.

Notably recognised in conservative circles for his critique of environmental, social, and governance standards in business, Ramaswamy's decision to run has garnered much attention. Vivek Ramaswamy, whose parents hail from Kerala, was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. He completed his undergraduate studies at Harvard University and pursued a law degree from Yale University.

Lineup of Indian-origin Republican candidates

Vivek Ramaswamy is not the only Republican candidate of Indian-origin in the race. Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina and former UN ambassador under Trump, and Hirsh Vardhan Singh, who entered the race on July 30, are also in the race.

The White House race has seen several Indian-American contenders, including Bobby Jindal in 2016 and Kamala Harris, who ultimately became the Vice President of the United States, in the 2020 election.

