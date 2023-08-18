Visa woes bypassed after EAM's intervention as Kishore Jena heads to Budapest Championships
Story highlights
The development happened after Neeraj Chopra's post on X caught the attention of the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, prompting an immediate response. The EAM instructed MEA officials to urgently engage with the Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi to expedite the visa process for Kishore Jena
The development happened after Neeraj Chopra's post on X caught the attention of the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, prompting an immediate response. The EAM instructed MEA officials to urgently engage with the Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi to expedite the visa process for Kishore Jena
In a commendable display of proactive diplomacy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly resolved the visa issue faced by Odisha's Javelin thrower, Kishore Jena, after Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra flagged the concern on social media. The obstacle emerged as Kishore Jena geared up to represent India at the World Athletics Championships 2023 scheduled in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.
The development happened after Neeraj Chopra's post on X caught the attention of the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, prompting an immediate response. The EAM instructed MEA officials to urgently engage with the Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi to expedite the visa process for Kishore Jena.
Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s VISA, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World C’ships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can. 🙏@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 17, 2023
trending now
The MEA's strategic intervention yielded positive results. Following the EAM's directive, the Hungarian Embassy promptly granted the visa, clearing the way for Kishore Jena to participate in the international sporting event. With the visa hurdle swiftly overcome, Kishore Jena's departure to Hungary became a reality.
Also read | India, Philippines to strengthen coast guard partnership, aim for BrahMos delivery in 2023: Ambassador Kumaran
Sources said,"MEA has always been helpful to Indian athletes participating in international competitions." The MEA's lightning-quick response was no isolated incident. The ministry has consistently donned the jersey of support for Indian athletes in global competitions. In recent instances, the MEA expedited visa approvals for Indian representatives at the World Games 2023 in Berlin, the United World Wrestling tournament in Croatia, the Commonwealth Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships in New Zealand, international chess tournaments, and various badminton tournaments abroad.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.