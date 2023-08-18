India, Philippines to strengthen coast guard partnership, aim for BrahMos delivery in 2023: Ambassador Kumaran

In a bid to enhance maritime collaboration, India and the Philippines are set to establish a dialogue on maritime affairs, signalling a significant step forward in their bilateral relationship. Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, Shambhu Kumaran, has highlighted the pivotal role of maritime cooperation, acknowledging the shared oceanic dependence of both economies.

"We've agreed to set up a maritime affairs dialogue, which will also have a track two component," Ambassador Kumaran said in an interview to Philippines media, emphasising the comprehensive nature of their engagement. The ambassador pointed that both the countries are now working on a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance maritime cooperation with the Coast Guards and hope are that Philippine Coast Guard Commander will soon visit India to sign this MOU.

"We've had Indian coast guard ships that have come here," he noted, pointing to past interactions. Ambassador Kumaran explained the momentum in that area, mentioning that last year, Philippines coast guard officials were sent to India for training programmes, and a broader interface between the coast guards was being pursued. "We also offer some of the equipment that is in the Indian defence establishment, for consideration of the Philippines Coast Guard," he revealed, demonstrating India's commitment to bolstering the maritime capabilities of the country.

Maritime collaboration between the two sides spans naval interactions and mutual exchange of white shipping information, geared towards fortifying maritime domain awareness and fostering information sharing. In this context, Ambassador Kumaran stressed, "Maritime security is of top concern to both our countries." He expanded on the broader implications of their cooperation, addressing critical matters such as climate change, ocean health, and resource management, which resonate as shared challenges.

Addressing the anticipated delivery of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Ambassador Kumaran reiterated the significance of the agreement. "We did sign that path-breaking agreement," he said, reflecting on the substantial decision that echoes the growing trust between the two countries. "Deliveries can commence in 2023 as scheduled," he affirmed, underlining the commitment to timely execution. The ASEAN country is the first foreign country to which India will export the missile.

On South China Sea Arbitration Award, Ambassador Kumaran shared insights into India's stance. "We did strongly endorse the need for this award to be respected," he asserted, emphasising the importance of adherence to international agreements for regional stability. Without taking any name, he added, "But we also feel that there's a larger issue around the behaviour of states, especially larger states and how their actions should contribute to stability rather than detract from it"

Highlighting the burgeoning partnership between India and the Philippines, Ambassador Kumaran cited the countries' shared democratic values, young populations, and internationalist outlook as driving forces. "New dynamism in the relation is somewhat of a refreshing change," he noted, underlining the current phase of their collaboration.

