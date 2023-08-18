12% of sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha billionaires, highest percentage from A.P., Telangana: ADR

About 12% of sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha are billionaires with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having the highest percentage of such parliamentarians, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR and the National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed and updated the criminal, financial and other background details of 225 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs.

In the current Rajya Sabha, one seat is vacant. According to the report, 5 (45%) out of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, 3 (43%) out of 7 MPs from Telangana, 3 (16%) out of 19 MPs from Maharashtra, 1 (33%) out of 3 MPs from Delhi, 2 (29%) out of 7 MPs from Punjab, 1 (20%) out of 5 MPs from Haryana and 2 (18%) out of 11 MPs from Madhya Pradesh have declared assets worth more than ₹100 crore.

The total assets of seven Members of Parliament (MPs) analysed from Telangana is ₹5,596 crore, that of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh is ₹3,823 crore, and 30 MPs analysed from Uttar Pradesh have total assets worth ₹1,941 crore.

Out of the 225 Rajya Sabha sitting MPs analysed, 75 (33%) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Also about 41 (18%) Rajya Sabha sitting MPs have declared serious criminal cases and two members have declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

Out of 4 MPs, one Rajya Sabha sitting MP — Congress' K.C. Venugopal — from Rajasthan has declared case related to rape (IPC section 376).

About 23 (27%) out of 85 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP, 12 (40%) out of 30 MPs from Congress, 4 (31%) out of 13 MPs from AITC, 5 (83%) out of 6 MPs from RJD, 4 (80%) out of 5 MPs from CPI(M), 3 (30%) out of 10 MPs from AAP, 3 (33%) out of 9 MPs from YSRCP, and 2 (67%) out of 3 Rajya Sabha MPs from the NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

