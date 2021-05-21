'Virus snatched many loved ones': PM Modi gets emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday choked with emotion while thanking doctors, frontline workers during a video conference with them.

"The COVID-19 has taken away many of our loved ones from us. I pay my respects to all those people, and express my condolences to their families," he said.

"As a servant of Kashi, I thank everyone in Varanasi, especially the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers who have done commendable work," PM said.

While interacting with doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi said, "Varanasi has set a great example by the way it has equipped Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID hospital and increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short period."

PM Modi also unveiled a new slogan 'Jahan Bimar, Wahin Upchar' and appreciated the micro-containment zone implemented by the city.

"With the concept of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahan Upchar', the practice of making containment zones to distributing door-to-door medicines in your city & villages is commendable," he said.

"Vaccination has protected our frontline workers, who could serve the people. In the coming days, we will be extending vaccine protection to everyone," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)