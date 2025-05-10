A video is circulating on social media claiming that Sikhs chanted slogans against the Indian Army has been debunked. Fact-checker and Founder of Alt-news, Muhammad Zubair, clarified that the video is not recent and has no connection to anti-army sentiments.

Advertisment

Read Also: Operation Sindoor 'evocative and powerful choice', says Tharoor, calls Pak 'master of denial'

The footage is from April 2025 and shows residents of Ludhiana protesting against a toxic biogas plant in their village. The false claim was allegedly being circulated and amplified by Pakistani accounts.

The profile @VoPublic circulated the video on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption " Sikhs turned against Indian Army in Amritsar"

Advertisment

After doing some lateral research, we can see that the same video was shared by @official harjinder_sidhu on Instagram on 26th April. The video is from a village Akhara near Jagaroan, Ludhiana.

Advertisment

Read Also: Indo-Pak War: Why INS Vikrant is considered India's 'Sea Fortress'

It was seen that security forces were exerting force on protestors who were protesting against a toxic biogas plant near the village. The protest had been going on for a year. In the video, it could be heard chants against "Modi Sarkar", not "Indian Army".

The Indian strikes that came after the brutal terror attack of 22nd April on Pahalagam started a cycle of escalation and attacks. What followed is a psychological battle on social media of mis/disinformation.

Read Also: Rubio shifts from diplomatic appeal to mediation in India-Pakistan crisis