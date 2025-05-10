Indo-Pak War: Why INS Vikrant is considered India's 'Sea Fortress'

Deployment during 'Operation Sindoor'
INS Vikrant is India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier and it has been playing a crucial role during Operation Sindoor, marking its first high-alert role in safeguarding the nation’s western maritime borders. Commissioned in 2022, this warship now stands as an important asset for rapid response and deterrence in the Arabian Sea for critical situations. It has the capacity to launch helicopters and fighter jets from its expansive flight deck.
Designed and built in India
Designed by the Directorate of Naval Design and constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Vikrant is a representation of India’s ultimate goal towards self-reliance especially in the defence sector. It was developed under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The aircraft carrier can be called a product of decades of indigenous warship design experience and is a perfect example of India’s growing naval engineering capabilities.
Scale and strength at sea
With a full-load displacement of 45,000 tonnes, INS Vikrant, in length stretches 262 metres and 62 metres in width. It is powered by four gas turbines generating a total of 88 MW. This enables it to sail at speeds over 28 knots. Vikrant, further has an operational range of 7,500 nautical miles which makes it suitable for deep-sea deployments.
Air operations and firepower
The carrier can operate up to 30 aircraft which includes MiG-29K fighter jets and Kamov-31 helicopters. On top of it, the carrier is fully equipped with multi-function radars and advanced combat management systems. It also carries long-range surface-to-air missiles and has the efficiency to tear down enemy ships and aircraft, offering air and maritime dominance to India even in hostile zones.
Targeting capability
Amongst the many features of Vikrant, one of it's key strengths is its ability to strike high-value enemy targets, including ports and coastal bases, within minutes. With rapid launch capacity as well as advanced weapon system, it can mount precision attacks against adversaries, making it a formidable force during any potential sea conflict, particularly with Pakistan.
Crew, infrastructure and support
The carrier also houses 2,300 compartments, including cabins for female officers and a dedicated hospital complex. It is operated by a crew of 1,700 and includes eight kilometres of internal corridors and eight onboard generators that are powerful enough to light up a small city, ensuring full mission autonomy.
Legacy of the name ‘Vikrant’
Named after India’s first aircraft carrier that served from 1961 to 1997, the new Vikrant continues a legacy of the old INS Vikrant proving its maritime strength. It is a known fact that its predecessor played a defining role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The name ‘Vikrant’, stands for courageous and lives on as a symbol of India's naval ambition.