Indo-Pak War: Why INS Vikrant is considered India's 'Sea Fortress'

INS Vikrant into the Arabian Sea Source: X\@IndianNavy

Deployment during 'Operation Sindoor'

INS Vikrant is India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier and it has been playing a crucial role during Operation Sindoor, marking its first high-alert role in safeguarding the nation’s western maritime borders. Commissioned in 2022, this warship now stands as an important asset for rapid response and deterrence in the Arabian Sea for critical situations. It has the capacity to launch helicopters and fighter jets from its expansive flight deck.