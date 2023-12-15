Video: Two gunmen kill undertrial prisoner on court premises in India

An undertrial prisoner Abhishek Kumar, also popular as Chote Sarkar, was shot and killed on Friday (Dec 15) by two assailants in the north Indian state of Bihar.

Kumar who was an inmate of Beur Central Jail in Patna, was brought in by the police in Patna's Danapur court when the incident happened.

Taking to social media platform X, the Patna district police said, "Abhishek Singh alias Chote Sarkar was attacked by two armed assailants in Danapur court premises on Friday when he was being escorted to a trial court from the lock-up. Both the assailants, who tried to escape, were caught by the police."

City Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar confirmed the death of Abhishek Kumar and also added that the police swiftly arrested the two assailants.

The motive behind the attack was not revealed immediately, and an investigation has been launched. Police are also looking at whether or not there were any additional accomplices.

Police also mentioned that Singh has a number of criminal cases registered against him, including ones for murder and extortion.

The officer said, "The accused are being interrogated by the investigators to ascertain their motive."

"A case has also been registered against them and further investigation is on," the officer further said.