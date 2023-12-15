'Blindfolded' acrobat falls from 'Giant Wheel of Death', sustained serious injuries

A circus performer in the United Kingdom was hospitalised after he fell at least 33 feet during a "Giant Wheel of Death" stunt, which went wrong on Wednesday evening.

He is currently making a "good recovery", local media reported, further adding that the show's ringmaster had informed that the acrobat had broken shoulder, arm and leg.

The acrobat was performing in the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth, east England when the tragic accident took place. He is said to be in his twenties.

The acrobat was attended to on the spot and he was taken to the local James Paget Hospital and later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. the circus staff accompanied him to the hospital. His partner in the act was his brother, who went to the hospital

As quoted in local reports, ringmaster Jack Jay said the accident "looked like mistiming" when the acrobat "went to jump through one of the wheels and slipped, landing on the floor".

Jay added, "Maybe [it was] a very unfortunate momentary lapse, maybe a slight adjustment to the timing and a very serious outcome. But we're thrilled the news coming out is positive, given what happened, that he's in a good recovery state."

Reports have cited local police as saying that the acrobat "sustained serious, potentially life-changing injuries", however, he was stable.

The live audience was left stunned. As reported by BBC, a witness sitting in the front row said the acrobat was blindfolded. He caught the incident on camera.

The person, who asked to remain anonymous, told BBC: "I was recording it as [the performance] was so brilliant. He slipped or tripped and fell to the ground and to begin with I thought it was part of the act, so continued recording."

"They often miss on purpose to get the audience sort of riled up and on the edge of their seats, but then we realised something was wrong," the person added.