Indian boy gifts phone to house help using money he won from badminton tournaments

It is always the smallest of gestures that can impact somebody's life. This story is from India where a boy gifted a phone to his house help using money he won from badminton tournaments. This moment was shared on X by Ankit's father V Balaji on Wednesday (Dec 13). In the post, Balaji said that Ankit managed to win $84 (Rs 7,000) from weekend badminton tournaments. He got a phone for his househelp for $24.

"Ankit has so far earned 7K by playing weekend tournaments. And today he got our Cook Saroja a mobile phone for 2K from his winnings," the post read. Balaji said that Saroja had been taking care of his son since he was six months old.

— V. Balaji (@cricketbalaji1) December 13, 2023 ×

"As parents, Meera and I can’t be more happier," he added.