Video: Indian Air Force bids farewell to MiG-21 Bison fighter jets

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Oct 31, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

MiG-21 Bison Photograph:(Twitter)

The MiG-21, developed by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, became one of the most-produced supersonic jets in history 

Farewell to the MiG-21 Bison as the Indian Air Force (IAF) is phasing out the MiG-21 squadrons and it is all set to replace them with the indigenous LCA Mark-1A fighter jets. 

India-based news agency ANI quoted IAF officials as saying that the MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft performed its final flight over Barmer's Uttarlai town in the western state of Rajasthan. 

The spokesperson of the Gandhinagar-based South Western Air Command wrote on X on Monday: "Marking the end of an era, the MiG-21 Bison aircraft were seen for the last time in the skies of Uttarlai in Barmer district of Rajasthan." The MiG-21 Bison and the Su-30 MKI flew together. 

The MiG-21 has a bittersweet history, as it remained an integral part of the Indian air force but several crashes have also happened in recent years. 

The MiG-21, developed by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, became one of the most-produced supersonic jets in history. 

It played a significant role during the Cold War and in various conflicts worldwide. Despite its age, some countries still use modified versions today.

The MiG-21 is a classic Soviet-designed fighter jet known for its speed, agility and manoeuvrability. 

It can reach speeds exceeding Mach 2 and is designed for agile dogfighting. However, advancements in aviation technology have surpassed the capabilities of the MiG-21 in modern air combat scenarios. 

Recently, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary said in a press briefing that the current MiG-21s were projected to be entirely phased out by 2024.

"We will replace the MiG-21 squadrons with the LCA Mark-1A. The induction of the LCA Mark-1A will fill the gap of the outgoing MiG-21s," he was quoted as saying by PTI. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Srishti Singh Sisodia

