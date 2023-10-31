Indian oppn MPs allege hacking attempts into their iPhones, Apple responds

Indian opposition parties slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday (Oct 31) after some of their leaders received alerts regarding alleged hacking attempts into their iPhones by “state-backed” actors.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, said in a press conference that the government was trying to distract the attention of the youth.

“A number of people in my office have got this message ... In Congress, KC Venugopal ji, Supriya Sule, Pawan Khera have received it too ... They (BJP) are trying to distract the attention of the youth,” Gandhi said. VIDEO | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shows a 'warning message' from Apple, claims party leaders like K C Venugopal, Pawan Khera, several other opposition leaders received it. pic.twitter.com/6MduB2O0g5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2023 × "Do as much phone tapping as you want, I don't care,” he declared.

However, Apple in a response later said it "does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker."

Indian MPs receive alerts from Apple

Earlier, several Indian MPs hailing from different opposition parties received an alert from Apple claiming that “state-sponsored hackers may be targeting” their iPhones.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, who also received this message, claimed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raghav Chadha, as well as CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and the Congress' Pawan Khera were also warned of hacking attempts.

"Wonder who? Shame on you..." @HMOIndia for your kind attention,” wrote Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Watch: Kalamassery bomb blast: Alert sounded in New Delhi, many Indian states × "Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?," wrote Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

"...Every Indian needs to be worried. Because today it is me, tomorrow it could be YOU," wrote AAP’s Raghav Chadha.

Apple’s notification

The message sent by Apple says: "Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID."

"These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it's possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously," the alert added.

Apple's response

Apple later commented that it "does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker", while denying claims being made by the opposition MPs.

"State-sponsored attackers tend to be very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behavior to evade detection in the future," a statement from Apple read.