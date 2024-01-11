Video: Airline passengers dressed as Lord Ram, Hanuman on first flight to Ayodhya

Devotees adorned as Lord Ram and Hanuman gathered at Ahmedabad airport on the morning of Jan 11 to board IndiGo's first direct flight to Ayodhya. The pilgrimage comes ahead of the grand consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram temple scheduled for January 22.

As Ayodhya prepares to open its doors to lakhs of devotees from across India and beyond, the inaugural flight marked a significant moment in the city's connectivity. #WATCH | Gujarat: As the first flight for Ayodhya leaves from Ahmedabad, passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/3EviO4mxzV — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024 × Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new airport last month in Ayodhya in a bid to enhance transportation links to the holy city.

The flight, connecting Gujarat directly with Ayodhya, departed from Ahmedabad on Jan 11.

Four passengers, embodying the characters of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman, added a spiritual touch to the journey.

IndiGo launched flights to Ayodhya from Delhi on January 6, coinciding with the operational commencement of the new airport.

The airline plans to introduce direct flights from Mumbai in the upcoming weeks, according to a statement by a senior airline official last week. The increased connectivity is expected to facilitate smoother travel for devotees eager to participate in the auspicious events surrounding the Ram temple's consecration.

The Union Home Ministry has deployed a team of more than 150 central security personnel to provide security to the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.



The airport's design shows the local as well as Uttar Pradesh's culture and heritage, to make the visitors know about the spiritual, religious, and historical influence the city of Ayodhya wields on the Indian society as the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram.

Also watch | PM Modi in Ayodhya: Ayodhya gets a makeover; airport, revamped railway station inaugurated × The designs are etched as murals, artworks, and engraved scriptures in the Nagara style of temple architecture, with symbolisms from boththe epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata. The architectural style has been adopted also to symbolise the Ram temple.