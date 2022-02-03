Veganuary a hit in India as more people switch to a vegan diet to combat climate change

Veganuary, a movement encouraging people to try veganism in January and beyond, has proven to be a huge success in India, where it registered the third highest number of participants globally.

Veganuary this year was attended by participants from every country in the world for the first time. There were more than 6,255,000 Veganuary participants from 229 countries and territories, making this the largest Veganuary yet.

Also read | Gucci to Dolce & Gabbana: Luxury fashion brands that are vegan, eco-friendly and anti-fur

The Veganuary campaign officially launched in India in December 2021, and it received instant support from influential vegans, brands, and individuals alike.

According to a YouGov survey, 65 percent of Indians plan to eat more plant-based/vegan foods in the new year, according to a survey of 1033 adults. India ranks third in the world, behind only the US and UK.

Over the past year, climate emergency and health among the most pressing concerns on everyone's mind. Indians have demonstrated their willingness to take action where it is most necessary- by changing how they eat.

Also read | World Vegan Day: Are you willing to switch to lab-grown meat to combat climate-change?

Reflecting on the success of the 2022 campaign, Veganuary's India Head Prashanth Vishwanath says: "It is incredibly inspiring to see Veganuary received so well in India. As more people become aware of the large impact our food choices have on our health and the planet, attitudes towards veganism are changing everywhere, and Veganuary's growing popularity reflects this shift. We have indeed become a true desi phenomenon."

Plant-based eating appears to be growing in popularity in India, with the YouGov survey reporting that more than 60 per cent of Indians view plant-based diets positively compared to two years ago. Industry projections confirm this trend.

Watch | Gravitas: Plant-based meat is taking over menus globally

In the next three years, the plant-based meat market in India is expected to grow to $500 million from $30-40 million today. The Good Food Institute projects that plant-based dairy in India will grow from $21 million at present to $63.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 20.7 per cent.

Alternatives to meat and dairy products are already competing with their animal-derived counterparts, even in terms of price and availability.

(With inputs from agencies)