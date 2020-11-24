'Vaccine to lowest levels': PM Modi speaks on COVID-19 vaccine cost, distribution strategy during chief minister's meeting

As various companies look to rollout coronavirus vaccine, PM Modi speaking during the chief minister's conference said it is yet to be decided which vaccine will cost how much.

"Though two India-based vaccines are at the forefront, we're working with global firms also. Few people react to vaccines after years, this is possible in this case also. So a decision needs to be taken on a scientific basis," the Indian prime minister said at the CM meet.

PM Modi said states are required to establish cold storage facilities for coronavirus vaccine.

"I urge states to send detailed plans soon on how they plan to take the vaccine to lowest levels. It'll help us in making decisions as your experiences are valuable," the prime minister urged the chief minister's during the virtual meeting, adding,"vaccine work is ongoing but I request you there should be no carelessness."

"This mission of coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment. Each State and stakeholder has to work as a team to ensure that this mission is systematic, smooth and a sustained effort," PM Modi asserted.

However, the Indian prime minister cautioned that focus should currently be on making oxygen and ventilators available, and ensure that medical colleges and district hospitals are self-sufficient in oxygen generation.

"Safety is as important as speed for us whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states," he said.

Meanwhile, Russian vaccine maker Sputnik V said that its second interim analysis of clinical trial data showed the vaccine had 91.4 per cent efficacy.

The Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow said that vaccine efficacy was over 95 per cent 42 days after the first dose.

The Russian sovereign wealth fund stated that the cost of two-shot Sputnik v vaccine will be less than $20 per person for international markets with each shot costing less than $10.