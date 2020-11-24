No fly list: Qantas Airways makes COVID vaccine necessary for international flights

If you are planning to fly back home from Australia's Qantas Airways in the year 2021, then we would suggest scheduling your flight after a vaccine shot as the airways has decided to not let people board the flight if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australia's Qantas Airways has become the first major airlines to declare plans of making vaccine shot compulsory for any passengers hoping to use their facilities.

Also read| Qatar authorities identify mother who dumped her baby in airport scandal

"We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say for international travellers that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft," Qantas CEO Alon Joyce told the local media.

He also added that, for now, the decision is being considered strictly for international flyers. "Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what happens with Covid-19 in the market but certainly, for international visitors coming out (to Australia) and people leaving the country, we think that is a necessity."

The airlines also believe that the rule will become a common practice soon once the COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out by the medical experts. They believe this is important for the safety of the passengers and the staff.

Also read| Nasal spray that aims to fight Covid-19, other respiratory illness gets million-dollar funding

Meanwhile, other regional airlines such as Korean Air have hinted towards a possibility, but have confirmed that there is no confirmation on the plan yet as the vaccines are still in the development phase in various countries. "We don't have any concrete plans to announce at this point on the vaccine as it is still in development and will take time to distribute," a Korean Air representative told AFP.

Japan Airlines, on the other hand, has denied any such plans but is urging passengers to follow all safety and health regulations including social distancing, temperature checks and compulsory masks.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), meanwhile, is planning to launch a digital health pass that can record the COVID-19 vaccinations and tests in the future. The association is in the final stages of developing the pass and is hoping to launch it soon. "We are bringing this to market in the coming months to also meet the needs of the various travel bubbles and public health corridors that are starting operation," said IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.