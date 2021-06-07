Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days, says PM Modi

As several parts of India eased lockdown restrictions on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation said India continues to fight against COVID-19.

"Hundreds of families lost their loved ones to COVID-19," PM Modi said, adding, "the world has been experiencing once in a century pandemic."

"The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels," he said.

"New health infrastructure has been developed in the last one and half years with COVID hospitals, ventilators beds with a network of testing labs," the prime minister said.

"During the second wave in April-May the demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate," the prime minister asserted.

PM Modi said that India has readied its new health infrastructure to fight the virus while applauding the contribution of the country's defence forces - Army, Navy and Air Force - in helping to fulfil the oxygen demand of various states hit by the virus.

PM Modi said: "Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days as seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines."

The Indian prime minister informed that in the last year, the country had launched two Made in India vaccines and over 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

"Three vaccine trials are at an advanced stage," PM Modi informed.

India's PM while explaining the process of vaccine availability in the country said that vaccine procurement has been speeded up, although experts have expressed concern about children's safety.

"In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country," the prime minister said.

"Both the state and the Centre will work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21, free vaccine will be available for people above 18 years," the PM said.

The prime minister announced a centralised vaccine drive to take place in the country with vaccines procured by the government of India and given free of cost to the states.

"Government has decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali and 80 crore poor people will be provided free ration under the scheme," he said.

The prime minister said private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as a "service charge" on the vaccines.

(With inputs from Agencies)