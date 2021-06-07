Key takeaways of PM Modi's speech: Free vaccine for people above 18 years, 80 crore poor to be provided free ration till Diwali

As India battles the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation said that "the modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought the virus at many levels."

Key takeaways of PM Modi's speech:

From June 21, free vaccine to be available for people above 18 years.

Government has decided to extend the free ration scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali.

80 crore poor people to be provided free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Centralised vaccine drive to take place in the country with vaccines procured by the government of India and given free of cost to the states.

Both state and the Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks.

Vaccine procurement speeded up with research being conducted on a nasal vaccine.

India launched two Made in India vaccines and over 23 crore vaccine doses administered.

New health infrastructure developed in the last one and half years with COVID hospitals, ventilators beds with a network of testing lab.

Vaccine supply will increase in the coming days with seven companies in the country producing different vaccines.

Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as a "service charge" on the vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies)