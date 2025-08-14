/Uttarakhand Weather: Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in many districts, including Uttarkashi for next 3 days

Rain has played havoc in the hill states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh since the start of monsoon in late June. Flash floods and cloudburst have become a common occurrence leading to large scale destruction, including loss of lives. The recent example is the Dharali Village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district where cloudburst in the Kheer Ganga river buried part of the village, once a tourist hot spot, under 15 to 20 metres of debris and left scores missing.

Alert of Very Heavy Rain

As the state is recovering from the tragedy, there is forecast of heavy to very rain in several districts of Uttarakhand on Thursday (Aug 14). Some areas could observe intense spells of rain, according to the Uttarakhand state forecast.

"Heavy to very heavy rain/ Thunderstorm accompanied lightning / Intense to Very intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Uttarakhand," read the forecast bulletin for Aug 14.

The weather phenomenon is expected to remain the same - heavy rain with isolated intense spells - for the next three days i.e Aug 15, 16 and 17.

The forecast bulletin for Aug 15 reads, "Heavy to very heavy rain (ISOL) Heavy rain/ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning / intense to very intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places."

While for August 16 and 17 the forecast cautions of Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. There are chances of intense spells too but at a few places.

Uttarakhand receives monsoon rainfall from June to September, with moderate to heavy rainfall. While the state receives an average of 1700 mm of rainfall annually.

Himachal rain

In Himachal Pradesh the districts of Mandi, Kullu and Chamba have been the worst hit this monsoon season as most casualties and infrastructure damage have been reported from these areas. Mandi has received 574.7 mm of rainfall in the month of July, which is the highest in the state so far this monsoon.