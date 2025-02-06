The first ever live-in relationship was registered in the Indian state of Uttarakhand 10 days after the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Wednesday (Feb 5). By the end of Tuesday (Feb 4), the state government had reportedly received six applications for registration out of which, only one was approved while the rest were being examined.

On January 27, Uttarakhand became the first state of the country to implement the UCC. The code aims at promoting equal laws for every citizen across all religions and standardises personal laws on marriage, divorce and property.

How to register for a live-in relationship in Uttarakhand? Here's your guide. Brace yourself, because it's not that easy!

The registration fee

The registration starts with the couple submitting a list of 15 documents and filling a 16-page registration form online or offline. It has ₹500 registration fee.

Identification documents

If the couple is registering online, they need to submit their Adhaar card (An Indian identification document). Both the parties must provide proof of residence and their age.

If either of the couple or both of them are under the age of 21, their parents' permission will be required as well for the live-in relationship.

Fine for landlord if not registered

If a couple is living on rent, it is mandatory to show the live-in registration certificate before signing the rent agreement. Not doing so can lead to the landlord paying ₹20,000 as fine.

Disclosure of previous relationships

There also comes a part where the couple would have to disclose and submit proofs of their previous relationships. If either of them is a divorcee, they must submit the proof of the marriage dissolution. If the spouse has died, they would have to submit the death certificate of the same.

Prohibited relations

Furthermore, there is a long list of relatives, 74 in total, with whom the relationship is prohibited as per the UCC. Individuals cannot enter into live-ins with mother, father, grandmother, daughter, son, son's widow, daughter's son's widow, sister, sister's daughter, brother's daughter, mother's sister, father's sister etc.

If there is any case in which a couple, related as mentioned above, wants to stay in live-in, they must submit a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) issued from a religious leader of their particular religion.

If failed to register?

If the couple comes into a live-in relationship and fails to register within a month, they will have to pay an additional charge of ₹1,000.

Fee to end

If the couple desired to end the relationship, they would have to pay ₹500 fee charges.

Maintenance for women

If a woman is deserted by her partner, she can seek maintenance.

Legitimate child

UCC further gives recognition to the child born out of the live-in relationship.

