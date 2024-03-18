India: Man thrashes live-in partner to death over refusing to make egg curry

The Gurugram Police in India's north-Indian state of Haryana arrested a man who allegedly killed his live-in partner after she refused to prepare egg curry for him.

The incident came to light after the woman's dead body was spotted in an under-construction building in Chauma village, the authorities said on Saturday (Mar 16).

The accused, identified as Lallan Yadav, aged 35, during police interrogation, admitted to having killed his partner under the influence of alcohol.

The police said that the man resorted to violence and hit his partner with a belt and hammer after the deceased, identified as Anjali, aged 32, refused to make egg curry.

Lallan Yadav, a native of Aurahi village in Bihar's Madhepura district, was arrested by a team of Palam Vihar Police Station from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area after the caretaker of the building filed a police complaint on spotting the body.

Anjali, a ragpicker, was found dead on Wednesday in the under-construction house in Chauma.

The police, as per news agency PTI reports, said that both Yadav and Anjali were brought to the site on March 10 from the Gurugram bus stand.

When hiring the two, Yadav and Anjali did not disclose their correct names, addresses, and IDs.

Yadav had introduced Anjali to the homeowners as his wife.

During his questioning with the police, he revealed that his wife had succumbed to a snake bite nearly six years ago, after which he moved to Delhi.

He then said that he met Anjali about seven months ago and started living with her while the two worked as labourers, said the police.

"After killing her, he fled. We have recovered the hammer and belt which were used in the murder and are questioning the accused," Naveen Kumar, ACP, Palam Vihar, said.