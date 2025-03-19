In India's Uttar Pradesh, a merchant navy officer was found murdered, with his body chopped in pieces, said the police on Tuesday (Mar 18). He was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover.

The victim's body parts were found stuffed in a sealed drum filled with cement in UP's Indiranagar.

A tale of love and murder

Police identified the victim as Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer, who had been missing since 4 March 2025.

Rajput, as per a PTI news agency report, was murdered by accused Muskan, his wife and her lover Sahil.

Saurabh went missing on March 4 after he returned home from ship service. Rajput reportedly had returned home from London, where he was posted, when he disappeared.

"A person named Saurabh Rajput, working in merchant Navy, came home on March 4 and had been missing since then," Meerut City Superintendent of Police (SP) Ayush Vikram Singh told news agency ANI.

He further said that on the basis of suspicion, Sachin's wife Muskan and her lover Sahil were called in for questioning.

During the questioning, Sahil confessed to stabbing Sachin to death on March 4, said the Meerut City SP. The duo reportedly stabbed Rajput, then dismembered his body, placing his remains in a plastic drum. They then filled the drum with cement to conceal the crime, said police. The alleged murderers reportedly went on a vacation to a hill station after committing the crime.

"They dismembered the body, put it in a drum and sealed it with cement. The police have recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," he added.

The accused have been arrested, and an FIR lodged against them as the police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)