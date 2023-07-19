US: Largest reptile sanctuary wants to import crocodiles from India

The largest reptile sanctuary in the United States, based in Arizona, has submitted a request to import six gharials and mugger crocodiles from Tamil Nadu in India. The purpose of this endeavour is to aid the conservation of these endangered species, reported Live Mint. The proposal is currently open for public comments under the Endangered Species Act.

Conservation efforts

The Phoenix Herpetological Society, operating within Arizona, has formally requested permission from the US Fish and Wildlife Service to import three male and three female captive-bred gharials (Gavialis gangeticus).

Additionally, they seek to import the same number of captive-bred mugger crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris kim) from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu.

A singular import for species survival

The notification specifies that this import request aims to enhance the propagation and survival of the gharials and mugger crocodiles.

It emphasises that the purpose is conservation-oriented, and the Phoenix Herpetological Society intends to bring these reptiles into their sanctuary for this explicit objective.

The US federal agency overseeing the process has invited public comments on the proposal until August 16.

Role of the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust

Established in 1976 by Romulus Whitaker and Zai Whitaker, the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology is devoted to the protection of India's crocodile population. Located near Chennai, the trust operates a significant reptile park and conducts various field projects.

The status of gharials

Historically found in the rivers of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, and Pakistan, gharials have experienced a significant decline in their population. Today, they are only found in fragmented populations in Nepal and certain parts of India, as stated by the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.