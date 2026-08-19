/US Ambassador calls J&K an important and beautiful part of India

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, during his visit to Srinagar, described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important and beautiful” part of India and said discussions with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were productive.

Gor said his meeting with Omar Abdullah covered a range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and India-US relations. He added that follow-up discussions would be held in Delhi and Washington.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the meeting as “very good”, saying the discussions focused on the broader India-US relationship and ways in which the United States could contribute to Jammu and Kashmir.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Omar, the two sides also discussed legacy issues and expressed hope that relations between Jammu and Kashmir and the United States would grow further.

The US travel advisory concerning Jammu and Kashmir also came up during the meeting. Gor said he was not in a position to make any major announcement on the advisory at this stage, but indicated that it should be downgraded.

The ambassador said the Centre and the Chief Minister had taken significant steps to improve the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He also noted that many Americans would like to visit the region.

Gor’s remarks came during his Srinagar visit, which included his meeting with the Chief Minister and discussions on strengthening engagement between Jammu and Kashmir and the United States.