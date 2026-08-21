/US advisory review fuels optimism for return of foreign tourists to J&K

The prospect of the United States easing its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir has sparked fresh optimism among tourism stakeholders across the Union Territory, with the government, tourism department, hoteliers, travel and tour operators, and political parties welcoming what is being seen as a positive signal for the region.

The development is being viewed as a potential boost for Kashmir’s tourism sector, which stands to benefit from greater international confidence and an improved perception of peace and stability. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor recently indicated that Washington could consider reviewing its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, citing significant improvements in the security situation and describing the region as an important part of India.

The remarks have generated renewed hope among tourism and travel operators in the Kashmir Valley, who believe that a favourable change in the advisory could encourage international visitors who have been hesitant to travel to the region.

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“I think lifting these travel advisories would be a very welcome step, especially for European and American tourists. This has been a long-pending demand, as the advisories have significantly affected tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Foreign tourists used to come to Kashmir for skiing, trekking, water and adventure tourism, birdwatching, and to purchase local handicrafts.

Their absence has caused significant losses to the sector. Lifting the advisories would restore confidence among international travellers, particularly with concerns around safety and travel insurance. Domestic tourism is already strong, and the return of foreign tourists across different seasons would give a major boost to tourism and the wider economy of the region.” said Manzoor Pakhtoon, President, Houseboat Association.

Kashmir has witnessed a decline in the flow of international tourists over the past decade. Although foreign tourist arrivals have shown signs of a gradual recovery in recent years, tourism stakeholders say restrictive travel advisories have continued to influence international visitors’ perceptions and travel decisions.

Operators now hope that a possible easing of the US advisory could help change that perception and encourage more travellers from different parts of the world to consider Kashmir as a destination.

Tourism stakeholders believe the move could also open new opportunities for the Valley’s hospitality and travel industry, creating greater scope for international marketing, destination promotion and the revival of foreign tourist circuits.

For an industry that has long depended on the confidence of visitors, stakeholders say a positive signal from Washington could carry significance well beyond the American market, potentially influencing the perceptions of tourists from other countries as well.

“It is great news for the region and, in particular, for our tourism sector. It is not fair that we continue to have these travel advisories, and it is time they are downgraded. Earlier, countries such as the UK and Germany lifted their travel advisories, and now the United States is also considering downgrading its advisory. This will significantly boost the confidence of travellers from across the world to visit the Valley. There is no longer any need for such advisories. Tourism is one of the biggest drivers of our economy, and restoring confidence among international travellers will give a major boost to the sector.” said Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the CM JK.

The tourism sector is therefore looking at the development with cautious optimism, hoping that improved international perceptions of Jammu and Kashmir will translate into a sustained increase in foreign tourist arrivals.