/VIDEO: CJP team, co-founder Ashutosh Ranka chased and attacked during school visit in Rajasthan

A team of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders were chased and attacked out of a village in Rajasthan's Jaipur during a school inspection on Friday (August 21). Along with the CJP leaders, party co-founder Ashutosh Ranka also came under attack when they were on their way to visit a government primary school in the Bagru Assembly constituency of Jaipur.



The whole incident, caught on camera, has surfaced on social media, showing a crowd confronting, abusing and attacking the CJP team as they attempted to make their way into the village. The crowd also shouted slogans against the CJP, and called them "urban naxals", "anti-nationals" and "Pakistanis".

The volunteers found themselves under attack, chased down by an enraged crowd. Footage showed several men assaulting the CJP activists, forcing them to flee the village without ever reaching the school. The CJP has pinned blame for the assault on the BJP. According to Ranka, villagers themselves had invited the group to inspect the school, which allegedly operates out of a cowshed.

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Abhijeet Dipke condemns Rajasthan police

In response to the incident, CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke hit out at the Rajasthan police. The development folded after they had gone to inspect a government school as part of its ongoing ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign. The incident occurred at Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur district.



In a series of posts on social media platform X, Dipke targeted the Rajasthan police over the episode. “Rajasthan Police seems to be a mute spectator while goons attack CJP volunteers for visiting govt schools. They don’t seem to have a problem with schools running in buffalo stables, but somehow have a problem with CJP volunteers entering those schools. What exactly are they trying to protect?” he asked.