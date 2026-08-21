/Rahul Gandhi stages dharna outside Delhi police station, seeks FIR for pellet-hit protester at Jantar Mantra

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Friday (August 21) staged a dharna (sit-in) outside the Parliament Street Police Station demanding an FIR over the alleged use of pellet guns that resulted in a youth being hit during the July 20 Cockroach Janata Party-led protest over the NEET paper leak issue.



The LoP sat on dharna accompanied by a 19-year-old protester identified as Sahil Lochab, who was hit by a pellet gun during police action. Sahil has experienced pellet injuries to the eyes and abdomen, and later underwent surgery at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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Reports suggest that Lochav had contacted Delhi Police along with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint. However, police reportedly did not give an I/O number or acknowledgement. The complaint was again pursued on August 17 via email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided from the police end.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the station

Rahul Gandhi visited the DCP office on Friday alongside Lochav to push for action and demand that a case be registered. According to media reports, the DCP once again failed to share details of the case officer or the I/O number. The complainant maintained that the alleged incident amounts to a cognisable offence, making FIR registration necessary. Sources said Rahul Gandhi has called for action on the complaint and urged that justice be delivered to the victim.