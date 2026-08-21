/Woman crossing road in Hyderabad dies after being hit speeding Aston Martin, case filed against Rajya Sabha MP's son

A 26-year-old woman died in Hyderabad after she was hit by the son of Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP while driving the car reportedly at a high speed and in a rash manner. In response, Madhapur police booked the Rajya Sabha member Lingamaneni Ramesh's son, Lingamaneni Sanjush, 21, who was driving an Aston Martin.



The victim, identified as Bharathi Mukhi, an employee at the Lifestyle clothing store at Inorbit Mall, lost her life on August 16 after being struck by a car while crossing the road close to her workplace in the Madhapur area. Cyberabad police have named Sanjush, 21, son of a businessman and a Member of Parliament linked to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, as the driver behind the wheel. However, he remains unarrested so far.

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High-speed Aston Martin hit the woman

Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar asserted that a notice has been served on the accused following the incident. However, he has not yet been arrested as the offence is bailable and carries a punishment of less than seven years. The FIR confirmed that Bharathi and her 26-year-old colleague, Pooja Ashok Alone, had gone towards the nearby ITC Kohenur area around 3 pm on Sunday to get lunch. While returning, as Bharathi tried to cross the road in front of the mall, she was reportedly struck by the Aston Martin (TG-09-G-0666).



Bharathi suffered severe head injuries in the impact and bled heavily. According to police, she was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills in the same vehicle that struck her, but was declared dead upon arrival. Her friend Pooja subsequently alerted store manager Ashwin Kumar, who then contacted the police.